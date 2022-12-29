SPORTSHOCKEY

KIYG 2022 (Women’s U18), qualifiers: Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Haryana reach final

Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Haryana won their respective semi final games on Thursday to advance to the final of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Women’s Under 18) Qualifiers, here.

The first match was a thrilling encounter between Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Association of Odisha, which Hockey MP won 2-0.

Priyanka Yadav (15′) opened the scoring for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Bhumiksha Sahu (18′) quickly doubled the lead to secure a place in the finals.

The second semi final match between Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand ended in a 4-2 victory for Hockey Haryana. Nisha Minj (12′) gave Hockey Jharkhand the lead, but Hockey Haryana responded with goals from Saavi (25′) and Pinki (27′).

Gurmail Kaur (28′, 42′) scored twice to put Hockey Haryana in command. Pramodni Lakra (48′) pulled one back for her team, but it was too late as Hockey Haryana won and advanced to the final.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Haryana will square off in the final on Friday, while Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand will compete for third place.

