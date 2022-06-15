Following successful Kho Kho games in the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games, Indian national team coach Sumit Bhatia on Wednesday said that the indigenous sport has all the “ingredients” to become popular in India.

Bhatia, who was the competition director of the Kho Kho event in the recently concluded 4th Khelo India Youth Games 2022, said that the way players from Maharashtra, Odisha and other states played the game in KIYG, indicates that the game has a bright future in India.

Maharashtra emerged victorious in men’s and women’s categories in both the kho-kho finals in the recently concluded 4th Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

“Being a competition director of Kho Kho, I can assure you that the sport is in the right direction. I wholeheartedly thank Sudhanshu Mittal (president KKFI) and MS Tyagi (General Secretary KKFI) for making me a competition director at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

“Last year, I got Delhi’s best coach award in Kho Kho. It was very good in which Maharashtra got the first position in boys’ and girls’ categories and Orissa got second position in both the categories while Delhi boys secured the third position,” he said.

