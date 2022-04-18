ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

KJ Apa and Isabel May to play DC’s ‘The Wonder Twins’ for HBO Max

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
0

KJ Apa best known for his role in ‘Riverdale’ and Isabel May, ‘1883’ actress have been roped in to play the alien-siblings, the lead roles in DC’s live action superhero comedy, titled, ‘The Wonder Twins’.

As per Deadline reports, Apa will be playing the tole of Zan while May will be playing the role of Jayna. While the actual story and plot is still under wraps, the highlights known so far are that the character of Jayna can transform into an animal while Zan is some kind of a shapeshifter.

The director for this HBO Max movie is Adam Sztykiel and this will be his directorial debut in the DC verse. He is said to have written the script for this movie and the production for the movie is slated to start in the summer with the first schedule being in Atlanta.

Deadline report also stated the history of Zan and Jayna. It says: “Zan and Jayna are from the planet Exxor are were being informally trained by the DC superheroes. In a 1977 Super Friends comic book from E. Nelson Bridwell and artist Ramona Fradon, it’s further detailed that the twins were orphaned during a plague and adopted by the alien Exorians. Along the way, they’re given Gleek as a pet. After learning that villain Grax is set to destroy Earth, they travel there to warn the Justice League. They ultimately blend into life on Earth as Swedish exchange students, attending Gotham City High School.”

Work wise, Apa is best known for playing Archie Andrews in the last six seasons of ‘Riverdale’. Besides this, he also starred in the thriller, ‘Songbird’.

Isabel May rose to popularity with the Paramount+ series ‘1883’. Before this, she played Katie Cooper in the Netflix series, ‘Alexa & Katie’ and she also had a recurring role in ‘Young Sheldon’ playing the role of Veronica Duncan.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ mints Rs 27.15 Cr

    Kavita Krishnamurti’s grand-daughter in ‘How We Feel’ music video

    Rohan Birla: Most actors face financial issues, it’s part of the...

    Giving a new spin: Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh wraps shooting of debut...