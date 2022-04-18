KJ Apa best known for his role in ‘Riverdale’ and Isabel May, ‘1883’ actress have been roped in to play the alien-siblings, the lead roles in DC’s live action superhero comedy, titled, ‘The Wonder Twins’.

As per Deadline reports, Apa will be playing the tole of Zan while May will be playing the role of Jayna. While the actual story and plot is still under wraps, the highlights known so far are that the character of Jayna can transform into an animal while Zan is some kind of a shapeshifter.

The director for this HBO Max movie is Adam Sztykiel and this will be his directorial debut in the DC verse. He is said to have written the script for this movie and the production for the movie is slated to start in the summer with the first schedule being in Atlanta.

Deadline report also stated the history of Zan and Jayna. It says: “Zan and Jayna are from the planet Exxor are were being informally trained by the DC superheroes. In a 1977 Super Friends comic book from E. Nelson Bridwell and artist Ramona Fradon, it’s further detailed that the twins were orphaned during a plague and adopted by the alien Exorians. Along the way, they’re given Gleek as a pet. After learning that villain Grax is set to destroy Earth, they travel there to warn the Justice League. They ultimately blend into life on Earth as Swedish exchange students, attending Gotham City High School.”

Work wise, Apa is best known for playing Archie Andrews in the last six seasons of ‘Riverdale’. Besides this, he also starred in the thriller, ‘Songbird’.

Isabel May rose to popularity with the Paramount+ series ‘1883’. Before this, she played Katie Cooper in the Netflix series, ‘Alexa & Katie’ and she also had a recurring role in ‘Young Sheldon’ playing the role of Veronica Duncan.