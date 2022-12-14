ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

KJo celebrates 21 years of ‘K3G’, says he still soaks in all the love

NewsWire
0
0

Producer-director Karan Johar is celebrating 21 years of his second directorial ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ which released on December 14, 2001. The film is noted for its music and the ensemble cast.

On Wednesday, KJo took to his Instagram to share a video of the film’s BTS, in which one can see the cast and the crew of film and Karan at the helm of affairs, directing his actors, brainstorming on sets and having some lighter moments.

He wrote in the caption, “No amount of words can encapsulate the feelings for this film. K3G was an absolute honour solely because I had such a distinguished cast to direct on screen… and that soon became a family off screen too.”

He further mentioned, “21 years later, I’m still soaking in all the love it continues to give me & Dharma – whether it’s the music, the dialogues, the fashion or the emotions that rest with every family…THANK YOU! For making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham what it was then and what it is today. After all, it’s all about loving your family (sic)”.

Karan has often said that he made the film as a tribute to his father Yash Johar and mother Hiroo Johar, as it’s pretty evident with the film’s tagline, “It’s all about loving your parents”.

20221214-143203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Gehraiyaan’ track ‘Doobey’ personifies the rush of falling in love

    Ayushmann burns the midnight oil to finish work and visit hometown...

    Pranutan’s fan girl moment with Gurdas Maan

    ‘Dhaakad’ shows cancelled due to zero audience