KJo has a ‘fan’ moment with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India

Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, whose film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will land in theatres in the month of July this year, had a “fan moment” when he met Malyalam superstar Mohanlal.

On Friday, the ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ director took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself in the company of Mohanlal from a private jet. While KJo donned loose-fitted clothes and looked funky, the senior superstar is seen wearing a green shirt paired with black denims in the picture. The superstar rounded up his look with matching green shoes and a pair of sunglasses.

In the caption, KJo penned a sweet note for his idol: “I had my biggest fan moment when I met @mohanlal sir for the first time a few days ago. We were on a flight together to a family wedding and I remained awe struck right through.”

KJo further mentioned in his note that he feels Mohanlal is one of the best actors in Indian cinema: “Having always believed that he is one of the BEST actors in Indian cinema, what struck me most about him was his unflappable humility. Legend with a good heart. It was my honour to meet you sir.”

