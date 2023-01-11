ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

KJo is thrilled with ‘Naatu Naatu’ win at Golden Globes

Bollywood producer-filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated his friend and fellow filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli and the team of his film ‘RRR’ as the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film bagged the Golden Globe award for the best original song at the recently-concluded 80th edition of the award ceremony at the Beverly Hills in California.

Taking to the story section of his Instagram on Wednesday, KJo uploaded the clip showing ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega announcing the coveted win of the song.

The ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ helmer wrote on the picture, “Absolutely thrilled and filled with pride as #NaatuNaatu from #RRR brings home a prestigious #GoldenGlobes award.

He further wrote, “Congratulations to the whole team, this is incredible for the entirety of Indian cinema!”

‘RRR’, which means ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ in Telugu, is a historical fiction based on Indian freedom fighters – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film, which was released in March last year, has become an international rage. The film stars Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr. N.T.R. It also stars Karan’s mentee Alia Bhatt as the love interest of Ram Charan’s character of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

KJo and Rajamouli are known to be close friends with both of them presenting each other’s films in their respective film circuits.

