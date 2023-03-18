ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

KJo pens heartwarming note for his ‘brave and resilient’ mother, as she turns 80

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday penned a heart-touching note for his mother Hiroo Johar as she turned 80. He called her “brave and resilient” and stated that she taught him how to love.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a slew of pictures featuring him, his mother, his late father and kids Yash and Roohi.

He wrote: “My brave and resilient mama turns 80 today. She taught me how to love, how to stand for what I believe in a never apologise or justify myself if I was in the right never pretend to be anyone I wasn’t.”

“She is as much my conscience as she is my fashion police … Also the only person who I am still scared of… I love you mom to the planets and back … I would never have been able to raise Roohi and Yash without you… #mymommyhero,” he added.

On the work front, Karan is back in the director’s chair with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also features veteran stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

20230318-132204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala court accepts CBI report on musician Balabhaskar’s death

    Independent music has potential to grow bigger than cinema, says Kamal...

    ‘Heropanti 2’ director on Tiger Shroff: He’s the biggest action hero

    Sunny Leone learnt sign language for Vishnu Manchu-starrer ‘Ginna’