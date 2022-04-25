Filmmaker Karan Johar posted a selfie with his ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and topped it up with a hilarious poem on the upcoming film.

The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

He wrote alongside the image on Instagram: “So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho!

“Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani?”

He concluded his poem by mentioning the release date of the film.

“In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!”

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will be the second film after Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ in which Ranveer and Alia will share screen space together.

