Filmmaker Karan Johar shared that his mother and producer Hiroo Johar is a big fan of ‘Indian Idol’ and praised host Aditya Narayan on the 13th season singing reality show, which will be ‘Celebrating Dharma’.

Commending Aditya Narayan for his hosting skills and the talented contestants, Karan said: “Aditya Narayan is my favourite host. Because the thing is, a host’s job is to entertain everyone, throw punchlines and introduce everyone. But Aditya is also a great singer and blends so well with everyone on this show. He is the a perfect blend!'”

“And I have to say the thirteenth season of Indian Idol is an exceptional one. If we have a Rishi, we also have a Chirag, if there is Debosmita there is Senjuti followed by Navdeep, Shivam, Bidipta and Sonakshi as well.”

Talking about how his mother is a big fan of the show, he shared: “My mother watches Indian Idol – Season 13 every weekend, and whenever she comes across an exceptional performance, she asks me to watch it on social media. While Indian Idol is my favourite show and I do watch it but in case I miss it, I ensure I catch the performance on social media.”

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ director also praised Sony Entertainment Television, and the show’s judges – Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya for the way they treat the talent on the show with the utmost respect and provide constructive feedback that helps them enhance their skill.

