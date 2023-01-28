ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

KJo roots for ‘bhai’, ‘bhaijaan’ after ‘Pathaan’ success

Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, whose directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is set to release this year, is rooting for his ‘bhai’ Shah Rukh Khan and ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan.

On Saturday, KJo took to the story section of his Instagram handle to share a sweet note for the cast of ‘Pathaan’, his cousin Aditya Chopra and the director of ‘Pathaan’, Sidharth Anand.

Sharing the poster of the spy-action thriller, the filmmaker wrote, “Nothing matters more than a great film. The mega blockbuster succes proves that excessive promotions, fear of trolling, boycott threats, just about all the myths that we as an industry propagate or believe in are redundant when a film like ‘Pathaan’ kills all of them.”

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ helmer further mentioned in his note, “Old school conviction and a kick-ass trailer is what we all need. So thrilled for you Adi, Sid, bhai, bhaijaan, John and DP. Rooting for you till we reach that magic number”.

‘Pathaan’, which marked the return of Shah Rukh on the silver screen after four years, has been pulling in crowds since the day of its release with theatres running to packed houses.

The film also released in Tamil and Telugu, apart from Hindi, on January 25.

20230128-171204

