KJo stopped by Mumbai airport security over documents

Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, who is busy with the post-production of his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, was recently stopped by security personnel for a routine check at the Mumbai International Airport better known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday.

KJo, who is known to be friendly with the paparazzi, posed for them and moved on to go beyond the security check when he was notified about the procedure by one of the security personnel.

The video of the episode was shared on Instagram by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

In the video KJo can be seen dressed in baggy black joggers with a black T-shirt, and a white jacket. He was also seen carrying a big bag as he rounded off his look with a pair of black sunglasses.

The ‘My Name Is Khan’ director was asked by a security personnel to show his ID and travel-related documents.

Karan produced his documents and handed them to the airport security. When given the go ahead by the security personnel, Karan proceeded inside the airport.

It’s unclear if Karan left the city for work or he went for a holiday.

