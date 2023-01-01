ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘KKHH’ child star Sana Saeed engaged to her boyfriend in LA

NewsWire
‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (KKHH) actress Sana Saeed recently got engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner in Los Angeles. She is remembered for playing Anjali, Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen daughter in the film.

Sana took to her Instagram handle to share a reel in which her boyfriend Csaba went down on his knees to propose to her with a ring in his hand. In the video, Sana locked lips with him and intimately hugged him.

Csaba is a sound designer who works in Los Angeles. She captioned the post with a heart emoji.

At once, she elicited comments from her KKHH fellow child actor Parzaan Dastur, Tanuj Virwani, the actor (‘Inside Edge’) and son of yesteryear’s star, Rati Agnihotri, choreographer and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 12 winner Tushar Kalia, and dancer-actress Mukti Mohan.

They all congratulated Sana profusely

Sana, incidentally, was also featured in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’, where Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra played the lead roles.

