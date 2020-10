KKR win toss, choose to field against DC

Sharjah, Oct 3 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday won the toss and chose to field against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

While DC are looking to get back to winning ways after their 15-run defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous match, KKR come into this match on the back of a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

Ravichandran Ashwin returns for DC, replacing Axar Patel.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(wicketkeeper, captain), Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

–IANS

rkm/qma