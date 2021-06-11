Non-compliance with operating procedures had caused the May 24 collision between two metro light rail trains in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said.

Among the factors identified were overlooking critical procedures; poor communication between the hostler or driver and the operations control centre (OCC); and weaknesses in the standard operating procedures for the train drivers, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying at a press briefing on Thursday.

“During the process of resetting both Vehicle On-Board Communication (VOBC) and driving the Train 40 manually to the re-enter point, both the hostler and OCC’s train controller had overlooked and missed critical procedures during this process,” he said, referring to the empty train that was involved in the accident.

The collision took place when the empty train travelled in the wrong direction and collided with the other one carrying 213 passengers in the underground section of Light Rail Transit (LRT) line near the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, injuring over 200 people.

Wee said a list of 23 recommendations has been prepared by the investigating committee to the government, outlining several short-term and long-term recommendations to avoid a repeat of the accident.

