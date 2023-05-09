SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery on right thigh

India opener KL Rahul has undergone a successful surgery on his right thigh, the right-handed batter confirmed on Tuesday. 

Rahul, the captain of Lucknow Super Giants, who has been ruled out from rest of the IPL and the WTC final with a thigh injury, took to social media to give an update about his surgery.

“Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery – it was successful,” his Instagram post read.

A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I’m officially on the road to recovery now. I’m determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!, it added.

The 31-year old Rahul picked up the injury while fielding during an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. He abruptly stopped while chasing the ball and eventually had to be helped off the field by the team’s support staff.

After consultations with specialists, it was decided that Rahul will undergo surgery and it will be followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as Rahul’s replacement in the WTC final squad.

