Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said he is expecting KL Rahul to be ready to tee off against Pakistan in the much-anticipated Asia Cup match on August 28 after spending time at the crease during the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

In the series against Zimbabwe, where he was named stand-in captain at the last moment, Rahul didn’t get to bat in the first match. But he got to bat in the next two matches, as he promoted himself to open the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan, making 1 and 30 respectively.

The ODIs against Zimbabwe also marked his comeback to competitive cricketing action after a long period on the sidelines. After featuring in IPL 2022, where he took Lucknow Super Giants to the playoffs, Rahul was scheduled to captain India in the home T20Is against South Africa in June.

But he was ruled out of the series, owing to a groin injury. Rahul then travelled to Germany for undergoing a sports hernia surgery and missed the tour of England and Ireland as well as ODIs against the West Indies. He was scheduled to return for the T20Is against the West Indies. But he contracted Covid-19 and was advised to have rest, further delaying his cricketing comeback.

“First of all, with regards to KL Rahul, I wouldn’t be worried either. I’d be worried if he’d be facing 5-10 balls each innings but the last one in particular — 46 deliveries I think it was. If that’s the case, it means that time in the middle is coming and that means that he will become more and more fluent, game time in the middle? Far more valuable than the nets,” said Styris on ‘Sports Over The Top’ show on Sports18.

Asked about his view on Rahul’s preparedness for the India-Pakistan fixture at the Asia Cup, dubbed as the ‘greatest rivalry’, Styris remarked, “So, I expect he’ll be ready to go against Pakistan. Now, for that one? I’m with you though, I think he’s going to go okay. The reason is for that is no Shaheen Afridi, we know that he’s out injured, the way he attacks the stumps that is the way you get KL Rahul out. LBW and bowled.

20220824-141604