INDIA

KMC staff goes on unscheduled pen-down strike to protest Mayor’s comments

NewsWire
0
0

Normal functioning at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was affected on Wednesday as a section of employees went on an unscheduled pen-down strike to protest against comment by city mayor and West Bengal Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim on the pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears to the state government employees.

On Tuesday evening, Hakim had said that any employee who is not satisfied can quit. “The state government has its own priorities. The priority should be to provide ration to those deprived of it rather than hiking the salary of a person from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 a month. Since the comparison is with Central government employees, then why don’t aggrieved ones join Central service,” he had said.

A large section of the KMC employees went on the unscheduled strike on Wednesday protesting against the Mayor’s comments. They reported on duty on Wednesday during normal hours, marked their attendance but refrained from taking up the daily assignments.

The KMC Clerks Union spear-headed the pen-down strike. They claimed that the Mayor had spoken in such a manner as if he was paying the salary from his own pocket. “The salary and DA are the legitimate rights of the employees. Had the Mayor had the courage he should have gone to the court and tell the court what he said yesterday,” an agitating employee of KMC said.

20230301-212004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I am opening shop of love in the market of hatred:...

    NIA conducts searches in K’taka in Harsha murder case

    8-year-old girl raped, killed by drug addict in UP’s Azamgarh

    Minister claims fall in prices of food items after RSS flags...