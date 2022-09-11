INDIA

KMP Expressway: Commuters irate at lack of facilities

The Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway, which connects several districts along its 135.6-km-long expanse, cost Rs 9,000 crore but still has no facilities for people using it.

All along the expressway, there are no public toilets or restrooms, nor are there any restaurants or even dhabas – where travellers can rest a bit.

This lack of facilities ensures that leave alone night time, commuters are reluctant to use the route during the day too, and there is a lack of traffic on it.

The project was meant to ensure pollution would reduce in Delhi and its surrounding areas as well as traffic jams would abate but it doesn’t seem any of these objectives have been met.

