Knew of Ganguly & Dravid’s ability before their debut, says Cork

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid were superb timers of the ball and their ability was known even before they famously made their Test debut at Lord’s, according to former England all-rounder Dominic Cork.

“Both Ganguly and Dravid were seriously talented batsmen and up there with the best that have played the game,” Cork told Sportskeeda.

Cork was part of the England attack that was at the receiving end as the two debutants dominated them in the 1996 Test at Lord’s. While Dravid scored 96, Ganguly became the first Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut at the historic ground.

“Even before the Lord’s game, I had in fact bowled to them when they were part of the India ‘A’ side and I was touring with the England ‘A’ team. Ganguly and Dravid batted wonderfully during the ‘A’ games as well,” he said.

“Both of them were superb timers of the ball. Dravid, who was later known as the ‘Wall’ was just tight and compact, in the Michael Atherton mould. Ganguly was all flourish and timing as well elegant in the middle,” the 48-year-old added.

The pair saved India from falling to a small total in their innings and the visitors eventually put up 429 in reply to England’s 344. The match eventually ended in a draw but is famous for setting up the careers of Ganguly and Dravid, both of whom would go on to be recognised as two of the greatest batsmen of all time and also captained India.

–IANS

