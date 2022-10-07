INDIA

Knife-wielding bouncer terrorises office staff in Bhopal, apologises at police station

A man, who works as a bouncer at a beer bar here, barged into the office of a finance company on Friday and terrorised those present there by wielding a knife, claiming to have committed as many as seven murders.

The incident took place near the Habibganj railway station. Around 30 people were held hostage for around an hour before the police reached the spot and arrested the bouncer.

The man has been identified as Subham Thakur alias Badshah. As per the police, the owner of the finance firm had rented the building and was in the process of shifting his office to some other location. When the entire staff of the firm was busy in shifting, Thakur barged in wielding a knife.

“You don’t know me, I am Badshah Thakur. I have committed seven murders. I will not allow anyone to go out of this office,” Thakur could be heard saying in a video that went viral on social media.

According to Commissioner of Police, Makrand Deoskar, “There was some dispute over rent between the firm owner and the landlord. The landlord, who also operates a beer bar in the same locality, sent his bouncer to terrorise the office staff. Strict action will be taken against the bouncer and his employer.”

No one was hurt in the incident.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took congnisance of the matter and directed the police to take strict action against the accused persons.

Later, another video surfaced in which the bouncer could be seen apologising at the police station.

“Sorry, I committed a big mistake, I will not repeat it in future. Please pardon me,” Thakur could be heard saying.

