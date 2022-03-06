WORLD

Knife-wielding Palestinian teen killed in East Jerusalem

By NewsWire
0
0

Israeli police shot a Palestinian youth to death after he stabbed and wounded an officer in East Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday.

The police said in a statement that the 19-year-old approached two police officers stationed at one of the gates of East Jerusalem’s walled Old City, reports Xinhua news agency.

The suspect “pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them”, the statement said, adding that other police officers at the scene “responded by firing at him and neutralising the terrorist”.

One of the officers was slightly injured by the stabbing, and one was wounded as the police opened fire at the suspect, the police said.

20220306-153604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.