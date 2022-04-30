SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Knight Riders and MLC, US to build world class cricket stadium in LA

In a development that could be a game changer for the game of cricket in the United States, a world class cricket stadium is to be built in the city of Los Angeles.

Major League Cricket (MLC) in partnership with the Knight Riders Group and the City of Irvine, announced Saturday, the approval of an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) to move forward with lease negotiations and design approvals to build a world class cricket venue on a 15-acre parcel at Great Park.

The Facility would host MLC and serve as potential venue for major international events, including the LA28 Olympic Games.

The development would see a multi-million dollar investment and the internationally renowned architects HKS will design an iconic home for the sport in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area.

The Knight Riders Group (KRG), is a founding investor in MLC and is working closely with MLC on various aspects related to the launch of the league.

KRG, owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), bring significant experience from one of the most successful brands in global T20 cricket to MLC.

Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Our investment in MLC in America, is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket. Plans to build a world class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area is exciting for us and MLC. This will no doubt have a transformational impact on one of the world’s most iconic metropolitan areas.”

“MLC is committed to building outstanding infrastructure for cricket in key markets accessible to legions of cricket-loving fans. We’re grateful to the City of Irvine for agreeing to explore this development in the heart of Orange County,” said Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan, Co-Founders, Major League Cricket.

“Great Park’s position as a hub for community recreation and its array of first-class sports facilities makes it an ideal location for the potential addition of a venue serving the local cricket-loving community and the broader Greater Los Angeles region with major international cricket events set to take place there.”

The stadium plans include state-of-the-art training facilities, locker rooms, luxury suites, dedicated parking, concessions, field lighting and an international-grade pitch to meet International Cricket Council (ICC) accreditation and allow the venue to host the highest level of international cricket competition.

USA Cricket is expected to bid for future men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments, with the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup already set to be co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

The ICC is bidding for the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles – if successful, the stadium at Great Park is expected to be a centerpiece venue for the event in southern California, a KKR statement noted.

20220430-155327

