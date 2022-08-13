Boxer Eliasu Sulley, with eight previous knockouts to his name is looking to carve Vijender Singh’s name into his unbeaten record book in the upcoming ‘The Jungle Rumble’ happening here on August 17.

“I’ve watched his previous bouts and know what he does best but I’m not worried because knockout no.9 has Vijender Singh’s name written all over it. His stature does not bother me, I know the crowd will be behind him at the fight, but I know how to silence them all,” said Eliasu Sulley, the opponent from Ghana.

“Vijender has not been in shape, I saw his last fight, I think it’s time for him to retire. This fight will be a farewell to him from my side, with a knockout of course,” added Sulley.

Vijender, who has been training in Manchester for almost over a year now was not bothered by these comments at all and is just working on the final touches of his preparations.

Vijender who was calmly looking at his opponent had little to add, “He is forgetting that I have previously dealt with 12 of such boxers in a row who had almost the same things to say to me but we all know how those fights turned out. This is just a stepping stone into a new era in my professional boxing career.”

“But everything my opponent is saying is all talk, I am not bothered and it shows that he has not done his background check. I will turn the tables on the knockout and cannot wait to get into the ring with him.”

“I am excited for the people of Raipur to come witness this fight because I have a very strong connection with Raipur. I have always gotten a lot of support from Chhattisgarh since the time I turned professional in 2015 including the CM,” Vijender on fighting in Raipur for the first time.

20220813-191406