Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday held interaction with the members of a Japanese political delegation under the saffron party’s “Know BJP” initiative.

The members of the Japanese delegation included Koichi Hagidua, Chairperson of the Policy Research Council of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP); Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India; Toshifumi Ushikubo – LDP, and Private Secretary to Hagiuda; Toyonori Nakai – LDP, Director of the Policy Research Council.

After meeting the envoys, Nadda tweeted: “I had a very insightful meeting with the Chairperson, Policy Research Council of ruling LDP of Japan at BJP HQ. We discussed various ways of enhancing people to people interactions and also emphasised on the importance of India-Japan relations in the Indo Pacific.”

The other members of the Japanese delegation included — Makoto Hayashi, Deputy Director General, Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan; Seiichiro Taguchi, Minister at the Embassy of Japan in India; Masuo Kuremura, Director, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry; Yuhei Yamanaka, Deputy Director, Southwest Asia Division Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, and Midori Saito Kamata, Second Secretary, Embassy of Japan in Delhi.

With this, Nadda has so far interacted with 46 foreign envoys as part of the ‘Know BJP’ initiative.

