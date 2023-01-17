INDIA

Known for escaping from police custody, UP man again arrested

A man with 23 criminal cases lodged against him at Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri has been re-arrested within a span of few months.

According to them, Vipin a.k.a Vivek Maurya, 25, from Lakhimpur Kheri, is accused of intoxicating and robbing people of their valuables.

He has escaped from police custody multiple times.

On being asked why he repeatedly escaped from police custody, Vipin reportedly told the police that he wanted to teach his wife a lesson since she lived with another man in Bihar.

Vipin, on November 11 last year, dodged police’s custody while being taken to a court. He was arrested again on December 17, but managed to flee the very next day.

“The man fled to Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana to run away as soon as he got the slightest hint of police presence,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, Lucknow DCP (Central).

