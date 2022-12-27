INDIA

Kochhar couple challenges arrest by CBI in Bombay HC; get no interim relief

NewsWire
0
0

Former top honcho of the ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar have challenged their arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged murky loans given to the Videocon Group’s Venugopal Dhoot, here on Tuesday. However, the court gave them no interim relief.

The Kochhars and Dhoot, who were arrested on Saturday and Monday respectively, are currently in CBI custody till December 28 (Wednesday).

The petition by the Kochhars came up before a vacation bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar and Justice S. G. Chapalgaonkar but they declined to grant an urgent hearing in the matter.

The Kochhars’ lawyer Kushal Mor contended that their arrest was illegal as the CBI has not obtained proper sanction as mandated under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Section 17A for nabbing a public servant, and the action was taken four years after the FIR was lodged, violating CrPC Section 41A.

He urged the court to take up the matter for urgent hearing and quash the remand order to set free the Kochhars till the petition was finally heard.

The judges said that the plea did not merit an urgent hearing and directed Mor to approach the regular high court bench for bail after the courts reopen next month.

The Kochhar couple was nabbed on December 24 in New Delhi by the CBI, Dhoot was arrested on December 26 and remanded by a Mumbai Special CBI Judge A.S. Sayyad to the agency’s custody till Wednesday.

The sensational arrests came in connection with the alleged cheating and irregularities in a Rs 3,250 crore ICICI Bank loan extended to Videocon Group in 2012, which became a non performing asset by 2017.

A whistle-blower, who brought the case to fore later saw Chanda being charged with misusing her official position, favouritism, etc., as an alleged quid pro quo deal which benefited her family.

20221227-132202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-Congress Punjab minister held for offering bribe

    Guj HC reserves order on maintainability of pleas against Prohibition Act

    Sukhmani Sadana on playing a ‘badass’ woman in ‘Apharan 2’

    Improved economic activity to support demand for steel, cement & chemicals...