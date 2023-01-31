The Kochi Muziris Biennale ranks among the best when it comes to premier art events in the world according, to Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, who is also an art historian.

This is the fifth edition of the Biennale and will run till April.

“The innovative creations invoke a strong sense of vigour and vitality while the artists have attempted to churn out progressive political statements through their works using boundless imagination. The reactive and thought-provoking works are open to interpretations and help create a new awareness among viewers. This is not just another art exhibition,” said Ackermann.

Apart from being a high ranking diplomat , Ackermann is also a popular art historian and he added that the creative works of Indian artists are amazing.

“The Kochi Biennale is curated in a clear and implicit manner. The native artists too deserve special applause for their distinctive and creative aesthetic artworks,” added Ackermann, and pointed out that Kerala can surely be proud of holding the art grandeur.

The fifth edition of the Kochi Biennale is now back with a bang after a four year hiatus that features over 200 projects of 90 artists.

