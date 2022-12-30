The Kochi Muziris Biennale is the pride of the nation that helped it find its niche in the global art world, according to prominent art historian and gallerist Dr Pheroza Godrej.

Seeking the help of Centre, as well as private players for the efficient conduct of the contemporary art fest, Dr Pheroza urged the state to take measures to set up an art museum for children in line with the state’s unique culture and tradition.

“The energy of activism is what one experiences from the Biennale. Creations of art and the active presence of youth passionate about them give a unique feeling to the fifth edition of the Biennale. The Students Biennale, which sheds light on the creativity of budding talents from various Fine Arts institutions across the country, and the remote programmes of the ‘Arts By Children’ initiative aimed at schoolchildren, are of immense appeal,” said Pheroza.

The internationally acclaimed artist is giving Kochi a voice on the global stage.

“The rise of digital art creations is a speciality of this edition of the Biennale,” added Pheroza, who is the founder of Mumbai’s Cymroza Art Gallery and is active in the field of philanthropy.

20221230-160205