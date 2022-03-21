Already an accused in the death by accident of two Miss Kerala models, Roy Vayalat on Monday got bail in a POCSO case.

Vayalat and his close aide, an interior decorator Saiju Thankachen, an accused in the accident death also secured bail in the POCSO case.

Vayalat and Thankachen last week surrendered before the police in the POCSO case filed by a lady from Wayanad and her minor daughter of sexual abuse. Both of them were in judicial custody since then and on Monday a POCSO court gave bail to both.

Incidentally, a third accused in the POCSO case was Anjali Dev, but she managed to secure anticipatory bail and hence her arrest did not happen.

Vayalat owns the No 18 hotel here and it was here that Ancy Kabeer, 25, and Anjana Shajan, 24, were driving back after attending a party, had died instantly in a road crash, in November last year.

A third person, Ashiq, succumbed to his injuries a few days later, leaving Abdul Rahman, who drove the car, the only witness.

Though the probe team recovered the hard disk of the CCTV footage at the hotel, it failed to get any visuals of the party, raising suspicion of a foul play.

After several days of probe, the police team learnt that there was an altercation during the party. Before things could take an ugly turn, the youngsters had left the hotel.

It was on their way back that the car, after hitting a two-wheeler, lost control and turned turtle and the death occurred.

However, police found that there was a vehicle driven by Saiju Thankachen that was following the car carrying the two women. During interrogation, the driver said that the victims’ car was being driven at an extremely high speed.

After a detailed probe into the accident, the police had named eight people as accused in the car crash which led to the death of two models and another person and it includes Vayalat and Thankachen too.

