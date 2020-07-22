Kochi-Muziris Biennale announces first list of artists

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has announced the first list of participating artists for the upcoming KochiAKochi-Muziris Biennale, slated to open on December 12 this year.

Artist Shubigi Rao will be curating the fifth edition of the biennale titled ‘In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire’.

Those whose names have been announced in the first list include Ali Cherri, Cecilia Vicuna, Colectivo Ayllu/Migrantes Transgresorxs, DAAR (Decolonizing Architecture Art Residency), Daiddadallu, Gabrielle Goliath, Iman Issa , Joan Jonas, Martta Tuomaala, Mithra Kamalam, Pio Abad and Frances Wadsworth Jones, Priya Sen, Richard Bell, Samson Young, Seher Shah, Slavs and Tatars, Thao Nguyen Phan, The u-ra-mi-li project, Thuma Collective, Vasudevan Akkitham, Yinka Shonibare and Zina Saro-Wiwa.

