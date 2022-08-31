INDIA

Kodaikanal tourism police cell to commence functioning from September

The Kodaikanal tourism police cell will commence operations in September, the Dindigul district superintendent of Police has said.

Envisaged by the state police department, the cell will address the grievances of the tourists who are reaching the hill station in large numbers during the tourist seasons. It is to be noted that Kodaikanal like Ooty is a major hill tourist destination of Tamil Nadu and a large number of visitors frequent the place.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will formally inaugurate the Kodaikanal tourism police cell in September. Police sources told IANS that the dates have not been finalised.

The tourist cell will be functioning in attachment with the Kodaikanal police station and will work on the station premises. The cell will work on easing traffic congestion, providing parking facilities, and also preventing theft at the tourist destination.

Officers with Tamil Nadu tourism department told IANS that on an average 10,000 people flock to Kodaikanal hill station during the peak season of April, May, and June.

The Dindigul police superintendent, V. Bhaskaran who is monitoring the project told media persons that the cell will function 24X7 and tourists can reach out on helpline number 100. The District Superintendent of Police also said that a new helpline number would be launched soon exclusively for the Kodaikanal tourism cell police.

It is also known that eight police officials have already been deployed for the functioning of the Kodaikanal tourism cell.

