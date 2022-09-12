Technology company Kodak TV on Monday forayed into the premium Matrix QLED Series with Google TV in India.

With a starting price of Rs 33,999, Matrix QLED TV is available in three sizes — 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch on Flipkart as Big Billion Days Sale (BBD) Specials.

“We are proud to be recognised as one of the premium Smart TV brands in India. Kodak has a history of introducing new technologies in the market and we believe that this launch will prove to be a game-changer in the future of technology,” Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the official manufacturer of Kodak TVs, said in a statement.

“We are highly excited to bring Kodak’s new variants under the Matrix series, which are an outcome of investments that we made in technology research within India. With the 65-inch model, we will be a tough competitor in the premium QLED Smart TV segment,” he added.

The TVs have improved sound with DTS TruSurround sound, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, Dolby MS12, HDR 10+ with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

SPPL said it will also be the first Indian manufacturing company in the country to introduce QLED TVs with Google TV.

With an integrated Google Assistant, the Kodak TVs offer a large screen for Chromecast video meetings, documents and built-in apps, such as YouTube Learning and Google classroom, assisting in learning and upgradation.

