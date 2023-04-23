INDIA

Kodanad estate murder case: TN CB-CID to question more persons

The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) will soon be questioning a few more persons in connection with the Kodanad estate murder case.

On April 24, 2017, a burglary attempt took place at the Kodanad estate when a group of people barged into the premises. The incident happened four months after the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, and two months after the arrest of her aide V.K. Sasikala.

According to police, 11 people barged into Kodanad estate on April 23, 2017 and killed Om Bahadur, a guard at the estate.

Another guard, Krishna Thapa, was attacked and grievously injured.

The burglars had escaped with 10 costly watches among other articles.

In connection with this incident, on Thursday, a special team of CB-CID conducted a raid on the residential quarters of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kanagaraj.

Kanagaraj was a former security officer of AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

The CB-CID team questioned Kanagaraj for three hours and based on the information provided by him, more persons would be summoned for questioning.

The Kodanad estate is a sprawling 900 acre property in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, and owned jointly by Jayalalithaa and Sasikala.

Kanakaraj, former driver of Jayalalithaa and the ‘accused number one’ in the Kodanad burglary, was killed in a road accident on Salem-Chennai highway, five days after the burglary.

At the same time, the second accused KV Sayan and his family met with an accident at Palakkad when a truck rammed into the car he and his family were travelling. The wife and daughter of Sayen died in the accident.

A few months later, Dhinesh Kumar, the accountant of the Kodanad estate, committed suicide.

The DMK in its election campaign for 2021 assembly elections, stated that if it regains power in Tamil Nadu, it would conduct a detailed investigation into the Kodanad estate case. After assuming office, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered a re-investigation, and a special team of CB-CID was constituted.

