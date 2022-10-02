INDIA

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s funeral to be held on Monday in Kerala

NewsWire
0
0

The funeral of CPI-M Politburo member and former Home Minister of Kerala, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will be held at Payyambalam beach in Kannur on Monday. The senior leader passed away at Appolo hospital in Chennai on Saturday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 68.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was a Member of Legislative Assembly from the Thalassery assembly constituency for five terms and he was Home and Tourism Minister of Kerala. The senior leader was the CPI-M state secretary for three terms and demitted office recently after he became critically ill. He is remembered for his down-to-earth attitude and grass root contact as well as his speeches that were laced with humour.

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan who also hails from Kannur district- the red fort of CPI-M, will attend the funeral after cancelling his European trip which he was to undertake from today.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s mortal remains will reach Kannur airport at 11 a.m. from Chennai, along with his wife Vinodini, son Advocate Bineesh and daughter-in-law, Rinitta.

The CPI-M has made elaborate arrangements for the public to pay homage in his home district. His body will be kept for public homage at Thalassery town hall in his hometown.

CPI-M Kannur district secretary, M.V. Jayarajan while speaking to IANS said: “The passing away of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is a major loss to the party. The party cadres are in mourning. His body will be kept for public to pay their last tributes at several points in Kannur district including in Thalassery town hall.”

20221002-103005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ITO, Red Fort Metro stations shut over security reasons

    ‘Morality must begin from leader’: SC quashes appointment of Sardar Patel...

    Asymptomatic patients transmitting virus like a wildfire in India

    Rahul Mishra opens FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in the capital