Producer-director and host supreme, Karan Johar is back with the seventh edition of his popular celebrity chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’. The first episode of the new season was a laugh riot with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt gracing the Koffee couch.

This was followed by two actresses of Gen Z – Janhvi Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan. While the episode received mixed responses from audiences with some calling it not as entertaining, however, critical reviews aside, the episode has gotten caught up in a controversy of a different kind.

A writer has claimed that Karan Johan plagiarised her copy and did not even give due credit for it.

The writer-journalist, in question, took to her social media and said that in the second episode featuring Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, they played a “guessing game”. Both actresses had to guess movie names based on badly written plot descriptions.

On the show, while describing his movie, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ Karan said, “A grown man who can’t tie his shoelaces ends up accidentally revealing his hidden identity to his former nanny.”

The writer-journalist claims that these words were picked up verbatim from content she wrote in 2020.

The article she wrote it for was called, ‘Calling all Bollywood Buffs: Guess the movie with the help of these badly explained plots’ and in the article, this was one of the questions.

The writer named, Manya Lohit Ahuja wrote in her tweet, “So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? If you lift the copy, give the credit.”

Here is her tweet:

She even took to her Instagram and wrote, “I have decided that I cannot let this go. I want credit for my work— it may not be world-changing work, but it is mine nonetheless.”

She tagged Karan Johar in her post, along with Disney+ Hotstar as well as Shreemi Verma, the creative writer in her post. None of them have as yet responded to her plagiarism claim.

The seventh season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ has aired two episodes and in the forthcoming episodes viewers will see Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar; Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani; Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey; Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff and Anil Kapoor with Varun Dhawan.

Besides this pairing, other guests also expected to grace the couch are Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth Malhotra, Aamir Khan, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Besides this, Karan Johar is also simultaneously working on his directorial, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which was due to arrive in theatres on February 10, 2023 but as per Karan Johar, the release of the movie might be delayed as he still has some production left which he is not sure will be completed in time. After ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, Karan Johar will kick off his next directorial right away in April 2023. This is said to be an action film he announced on his birthday in May 2022.