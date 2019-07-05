Kohli-Dhoni names on fans’ shirts get ICC to tweet smartly

Manchester, July 9 (IANS) A set of Indian fans wearing jersies with Virat Kohli’s name at the front and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s at the back got the Intenational Cricket Council (ICC) to cook up a smart tweet that got people talking as India took on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup at the Old Trafford on Tuesday.

A group of fans wore jersies with “Kohli” printed in front and “Dhoni” at the back.

ICC was quick to pick up the image and tweeted on their official handle saying “Because Dhoni’s got Kohli’s back”.

The tweet gained immediate popularity among social media enthusiasts who showered praise on the brain behind it.

Skipper Kohli has time and again underlined Dhoni’s importance in the side. On the eve of the semifinal, Kohli said: “I’m sure everyone has special things to say about Dhoni. And especially for us who started our careers under him. For us that doesn’t change. The respect will always be there because of the opportunities that he gave us and the faith he showed in us and the way he’s handled the whole team in transition over so many years.

“And now we are the ones who are taking Indian cricket forward. We understand the importance of that process. So I’m glad you asked about MS, the personality, because a lot has been in focus otherwise. When a person has done so much for the team, you have to appreciate and acknowledge what he’s done for Indian cricket and how he’s handled Indian cricket and taken the respect for Indian cricket so high all over the world.”

Interestingly, ‘under scanner’ Dhoni is fourth on the list of run-getters for India in this tournament with 223 runs.

–IANS

dm/kk/arm