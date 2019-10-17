Kohli surpasses Azhar, enforces follow-on for 8th time

Ranchi, Oct 21 (IANS) Virat Kohli has surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin as the Indian captain who has enforced follow-on most number of times after he asked South Africa to bat again on Day 3 of the third Test here on Monday.

Kohli has now enforced follow-on eight times, while Azharuddin did it on seven occasions followed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (5) and Sourav Ganguly (4).

India’s bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami, pushed the team closer to a 3-0 whitewash as South Africa were reeling at 132/8 at stumps on Day 3 after following on in the third and final Test at the JSCA Stadium. The visitors still trail India by 203 runs.

At close of play, Dean Elgar’s concussion substitute Theunis de Bruyn was batting on 30 with Anrich Nortje (5) for company. While Shami has figures of 3/10 in the second innings, Umesh Yadav has picked up two wickets as the Indian pacers once again dominated the show.

Earlier, India rode Rohit Sharma’s double ton and Ajinkya Rahane’s century to post 497/9 before declaring the innings.

–IANS

kk/arm