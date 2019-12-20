Kokata youth falls into well, yet to be rescued after hours

Kolkata, Dec 27 (IANS) A youth fell into a well in the southern outskirts of the city on Friday evening, and was yet to be rescued eight hours into the incident.

The rescue operations have been called off for the night and will be resumed on Saturday morning, a police officer told IANS.

The youth apparently slipped and fell into the well while bathing, eyewitnesses said.

Fire services personnel and divers deployed to rescue the youth have succeeded in reducing the level of water in the well by deploying pumps.

State minister and local legislator Aroop Biswas went to spot to monitor the rescue efforts.

The police decision to call off the search for the night angered the victim’s family, who demanded the rescue operation be continued without a stop till he was rescued.

