Australian tennis star Thanasi Kokkinakis has confirmed he and Nick Kyrgios will defend their doubles title at the Australian Open.

Dubbed the “Special Ks”, Kokkinakis and Kyrgios took the men’s doubles title by storm at the 2022 Australian Open, drawing packed crowds in an electrifying run.

The pair, who were wildcard entrants to the draw, beat the first, third, sixth and 15th seeds en route to the final, in which they beat compatriots Matt Ebden and Max Purcell to claim their first Grand Slam title.

On Sunday, Kokkinakis said the pair would defend their title at the 2023 Australian Open.

“We’ll be playing at the Australian Open – doubles is a lot less taxing on the body, and mentally it’s a bit easier as well,” he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

“Obviously, singles is our priority but I think it would be rude not to go out there and have fun with it.”

World No. 22 Kyrgios withdrew from Australia’s team for the inaugural United Cup less than 24 hours before the start of the tournament on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

The 2023 Australian Open begins on January 16.

20230102-092003