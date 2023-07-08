An autorickshaw driver in a hurry unwittingly dragged a woman passenger after her sari got entangled when she alighted at her destination along with her husband, police said here on Saturday.

The incident happened in the Rajarampuri area of this erstwhile royal town on Thursday, said Rajarampuri Police Station head Anil Tanpure.

“The woman and her husband got off the autorickshaw, and were just proceeding to their home nearby. The driver was apparently in a hurry and sped off, but the woman’s sari got caught on the rear-guard of the autorickshaw,” Tanpure said.

The woman was dragged for barely 8-9 metres and as her husband raised a hue and cry and other pedestrians shouted at the driver, he stopped to check.

Luckily the shaken woman – whose identity and age were not available – was unhurt, she got up and walked home aided by her husband, he added.

Tanpure laughed off as “fiction” some videos that went viral on social media claiming how the woman had a tiff with the driver over some reason, and he allegedly dragged her behind his autorickshaw for 200 metres.

“We have caught and booked the autorickshaw driver under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and further action is underway,” Tanpure said.

2023070835872