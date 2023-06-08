INDIA

Kolhapur violence: K’taka Police on high alert in bordering Belagavi

NewsWire
0
0

Following the violence in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district over a over social media post eulogizing Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, the Karnataka Police are on high alert in Belagavi which shares borders with the district and have stepped up vigilance to avoid any untoward incidents.

The police stations across the Belagavi district have been alerted to step up the patrolling and send out a warning against indulging into any incident of violence. Additional forces have been sent to the villages and towns bordering Maharashtra.

The police have intensified patrolling in Nippani, Koganolli, Boragaon, Akkola, Yaksamba, Bedkihal, Manakapura, Sidnala, Mangura and Chandura regions of the district which have large Marathi population. The police are making announcements on mikes for the public not to believe rumours.

Police sources also confirmed that the cyber wing is keeping a hawk eye on the social media posts and also directed the officers to collect information on messages circulated in WhatsApp groups.

In Kolhapur, the police had resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse protesters at Shivaji Chowk despite prohibitory orders. Incidents of stone pelting between two groups was also reported. The police detained 20 people and shut the mobile Internet services in the city till Thursday afternoon.

20230608-101004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    What made the Big B stand up and salute Colonel Mitali...

    9 Days, 9 Colours

    Amid Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nadda to visit Kerala for two...

    Kerala Blasters FC reach deal for transfer of Australian forward Jaushua...