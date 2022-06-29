The Koli community’s two leaders are at loggerheads, because of which the community feels that if these two leaders don’t unite soon the community will suffer in the coming elections. The community has now decided to bring them together and convince them to bury their differences.

Former water resources minister Kunvarji Bavaliya and the BJP’s former MP from Surendranagar Devji Fatehpura, Union Minister of State AYUSH Dr. Mahendra Munjapara and many other political leaders will attend the Velnath Bapu birth anniversary procession on July 1 in Rajkot, said Ranjitsinh Solanki, president of the Gujarat Koli Samaj.

This event is organized by the Samast Gujarat Koli Samaj Rajkot unit. Since some time, Kunvarji and Devji have been at loggerheads because of their political interests, as both are in the BJP and fear that they may lose political weight in the party.

Ranjitsinh said that the Samast Koli Samaj office bearers meeting took place on Tuesday in which it was decided to make eight major demands for the community. Whichever political party respects and accepts the community’s demands, the community will extend support to that party.

The community’s main demand is that the party will have to promise reservation as per the community population ratio, the state should allocate Rs 5000 crore to the Thakor Koli Development Corporation, the state government should build girls and boys hostels in every district. parties will have to allocate assembly seats to the Koli community members.

The government should withdraw all cases against the Thakor Koli community members that were registered in the 2015 reservation movement and allocate land for construction of temples and monuments for spiritual gurus of the community.

20220629-183801