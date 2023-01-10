An artist and a private arts teacher in Kolkata reportedly committed suicide by drowning at a local pond on Tuesday after killing his younger brother and elder sister, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, residents of Priyanath Guha Road under ward number 33 of Kamarhati Municipality in the northern outskirts of Kolkata found the body of Sajal Chowdhury at a pond adjacent to the housing society, where he stayed. He was known among the local people as an artist, and also used to give drawing tuition to the local police.

The local people informed the police, who after recovering the body from the pond, went to his resistance at the nearby housing society. However, not getting any answer, the police had to break open the door, only to find the bodies of Chowdhury’s elder sister Ranu Chowdhury and younger brother, Bimal Chowdhury.

The local people informed the police that the siblings, all of them unmarried, used to reside together at this residence. The investigating cops suspect that in all probability, Sajal Chowdhury committed suicide by drowning after killing the other two.

The local people also informed police that the deceased also had an elder brother, Kajal Chowdhury, who did not stay with them, but had no ideas of his whereabouts. Police are trying to track him.

The development has left the neighbours of the deceased persons totally dumbstruck, since all of them were known in the locality as extremely decent persons. According to them, none of the deceased persons complained about any problem in the family.

