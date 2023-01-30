An edition of the iconic Kolkata Book Fair will also be held in the national capital from next year onwards, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday while inaugurating the 46th edition of the fair here.

“I think that an edition of this book fair should also be organised in Delhi. The state government is ready to offer all necessary cooperation on this count. There will be participation from all the districts of West Bengal in that event. There will also be participation from people from different castes, cultures and religions.

“We will invite representatives from other countries in that event as well. We will provide whatever support is required for the event. Kolkata Book Fair is an international event in its true sense. we have representations from other states as well,” the Chief Minister said.

Six new books penned by the Chief Minister were released at the book fair on Monday. She informed that next year, five more books written by her will be released.

“I personally feel that books are the lifelines of the world,” Banerjee said.

She also cautiously touched upon the recent controversies and adverse criticism of books penned by her.

“Can’t politicians write books? After all, politicians are also social animals. Often there is no proper analysis of a good book. I am not above criticism. I want to learn something new from constructive criticisms,” the Chief Minister said.

Spain is the theme country of this year’s event. The inauguration function on Monday was attended by the Director of Instituto Cervantes, Maria Jose Galvez Salvador.

To recall, Spain was also the theme country of the book fair in 2006 during the previous Left Front regime.

Thailand is the first-time participating country in this year’s event.

A total of 20 countries are participating in the Kolkata Book Fair 2023. Bangladesh will be having the maximum number of stalls at 20. The total number of stalls this year will be 950. The event will be open for the public from Tuesday and the closing day is February 12.

20230130-191203