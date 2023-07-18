The body of a Kolkata doctor was found in a pool of blood near the residence of his foreign girlfriend, a Thai citizen, on Tuesday, allegedly having fallen after trying to climb down from her apartment on the water pipe in a drunken state, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Subhankar Chakraborty.

He fell off from the fifth floor of the building, where his Thai girlfriend was residing in a rented accommodation. The place of occurrence comes under Pragati Maidan Police Station under the East Division of Kolkata Police.

The body of the deceased had been sent for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the doctor, who residing in Salt Lake along with his wife and children, came to the residence of his Thai girlfriend, where both consumed alcohol.

Later when he wanted to leave for home, he saw the main gate of the apartment closed. Instead of asking the caretaker or the building guard to open it, he tried to climb down on the water-pipe from the apartment on the fifth floor, but lost his balance, fell to the ground floor, and died on spot.

Police have started investigating the matter. They have detained the Thai girlfriend and questioned her. The Thai consulate has also been informed by the cops.

It is learnt that the doctor met his Thai girlfriend through social media. Recently she came to Kolkata and started staying at the rented accommodation. Local people have informed the police that the doctor used to frequently visit her.

2023071841338