Kolkata girl assaulted, 4 arrested

Four persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with an alleged rape incident of a teenage girl in Kolkata’s adjoining New Town area, police said.

The incident took place late Friday night when the girl went to New Town Ram Mandir area with one of her friends. A group of four people, from the same locality, intercepted the girl and dragged her to a nearby shrubs.

They threatened her friend and forced him to escape. They took to the girl to an abandoned playground and allegedly raped her, police said.

When the girl started screaming seeing a police patrolling van, the officers came and caught one of the four attackers while the rest managed to escape.

Later, the officials of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate nabbed the three after a thorough interrogation. Police sources said that all the four accused belonged to the same locality and the victim knew all four of them.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s women’s arm (Mahila Morcha) president Agnimitra Paul demanded strong action against the culprits. “There is no security for women in Bengal. The situation is getting worse every day. The CM must intervene into the matter,” she said.

