Kolkata has always had a very special place in my heart: Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for ‘Chakda Xpress’ in Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal that is significant in Jhulan Goswami’s journey to reach the summit of global glory. She reveals how the City of Joy has always had a significant place in her heart.

“Kolkata has always had a very special place in my heart. The warmth of the city and the people, the delicious food, the beautiful architecture – I love everything about Kolkata and it is a pleasure to be back in the city of joy for Chakda Xpress,” she says.

“The last time I shot a film here was for Pari and I have several fond memories from shooting that project here. I had also shot the announcement video of ‘Chakda Xpress’ at the Eden Gardens and Jhulan had dropped by for the same. It was amazing to have her on the set and interact with her.”

“She is such a positive soul. So, coming back here is like life coming to a full circle for me and the team.”

The hugely-mounted Netflix Film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Anushka says, “We had a great shooting experience and made memories that will last a lifetime. Jhulan is an icon of India, as well as of West Bengal, and shooting the film in Kolkata and various parts of the state, is a fitting tribute to her legacy and her journey that started here.”

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka has started filming Chakda Xpress which will be shot in India and UK and is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

