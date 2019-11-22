Kolkata Metro fares raised

Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) After six years, Kolkata Metro Railway fares are set to go up.

Presently commuters have to shell out Rs 5 for the first five kilometers. Now the same fare would be charged for the first two kilometres. For the next three kilometres the fare would be Rs 10, Metro sources said.

Between five and ten kilometres, the fare has been fixed at Rs 15.

In the next stage, the fare would be Rs 20 between ten and 20 kilometers.

Above 20 kilometers the fare would be the maximum – Rs 25.

At present, the same maximum fare of Rs 25 has to be paid for distances above 25 kilometers.

The enhanced fare would come into effect from December 5.

–IANS

ssp/rs