Kolkata Metro passenger dies as train starts moving with his hand stuck between doors

Kolkata, July 13 (IANS) A passenger on the Kolkata Metro railway died a horrific death after the train started moving with his hand stuck between the doors and his body hanging outside on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said the victim – a middle-aged man – tried to board the Kavi Subhas-bound train around 6.40 p.m. at Park Street station, but could not get in fully due to a heavy rush of passengers.

He had only got his hand inside the compartment when the doors closed, and his hand got stuck. To the horror of onlookers, the train started moving towards Maidan station with the man’s body hanging outside.

After the train had moved some distance, he fell down in the tunnel.

A passenger Sudip Roy said soon after the train started moving towards Maidan there was a burning smell and the train came to a halt.

Eyewitnesses said the victim lay in the tunnel for quite some time before security personnel ran and removed him.

The victim was taken to SSKM hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A Kolkata Metro spokesperson described the incident as “unfortunate” and said a three-member inquiry committee has been formed. The committee will view the CCTV footage and the circumstances leading to the incident.

–IANS

ssp/kr