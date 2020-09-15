Kolkata Metro relaxes norms for senior citizens

Kolkata, Sep 15 (IANS) A day after Kolkata Metro resumed its operations, the authorities on Tuesday decided to relax its norms for senior citizens, allowing them to board trains without an e-pass during non-peak hours on furnishing their identity cards at the gates.

The rapid transit system issued a notification on Tuesday saying that senior citizens would not have to procure the digital boarding pass at the gate while entering Metro stations.

The special facility for elderly citizens will be available from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The decision was taken after several elderly persons complained that they were finding it difficult to download e-passes from the ‘Pathadisha’, the Metro Railway app from where the e-passes are made available.

–IANS

